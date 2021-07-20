The glowing gadget with many uses. You’ll want it for your RV

One of my favorite things about camping is the ability to enjoy the outdoors – especially at night. I love looking up to see the stars, I love listening for owls and other nighttime sounds, and I like walking around the RV camp at night, too. It’s fun to see the hubbub of daytime activities settle down and gradually quiet for the night. I like sitting at a picnic table to feel the nighttime breeze as it cools the daytime temps.

No bright lights, please!

What don’t I like? Having my outdoor porch light shining in my eyes. I also don’t care much for the mass of bugs that the porch light attracts. The problem is that if I don’t have my porch light on, I run the risk of bumping my shin on our RV steps or worse, smacking my head on our RV slide-out! Yes, I can carry a flashlight (if I remember), but I’ve found something much easier: glow-in-the-dark tape!

With this shin-saving tape, I can easily see the RV steps without the porch light. I put this head-bonking prevention tape on the edges of our slide-outs, too.

Here are other uses for glow-in-the-dark tape:

Grandkids’ bicycles: The younger set enjoys riding their bikes around the campground at dusk or even a bit later when daytime temperatures cool off for the night. Having glow-in-the-dark tape affixed to the kids’ bicycles make them more visible to any passing vehicles or other pedestrians, and the kids love the “cool factor,” too.

Identify your rig: When campgrounds are filled up it can sometimes be difficult to spot your rig among so many others that look similar. Use glow-in-the-dark tape on your hitch to avoid busting in on neighbors who have your RV's same make/model.

Nighttime activities: Many campgrounds offer special nighttime events. We like to wear glow-in-the-dark bracelets to keep track of our "brood" in a crowd. Make your own bracelet by taping lengths of luminous tape back-to-back. Then measure the length needed to go around your wrist, cut, and tape the ends together.

Dog collar: I can easily see my hubby walking the dog after dark. I just look for the glow-in-the-dark tape affixed to the dog's collar.

Treasure hunt: During the day, kids stay busy wrapping stones in glow-in-the-dark tape. They "hide" the treasures along the CG pathways to find once darkness descends. Fun!

Flowerpots: To make my large outdoor flowerpots visible to our RV neighbors, I apply strips of glow-in-the-dark tape around each pot. Now I don't worry about the pots getting hit by cars, golf carts, or four-wheelers who take that one last ride before hitting the sack at night.

Nightlights: Use the tape as a nightlight. Place it on light switches so you don't have to search for the light in the dark. Put it on stairs or sharp objects in the RV so you don't get hurt walking around in the middle of the night.

If you haven’t used glow-in-the-dark tape yet, give it a try! This one is the best – it will stay lit until sunrise (and charges up in under 30 minutes) and it’s waterproof

Have you used glow-in-the-dark tape while RVing? Please share your ideas in the comments below.

