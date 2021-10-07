Thursday, October 7, 2021

Out and About: What will kibosh your used RV sale or purchase?

By Scott Linden
What will kibosh a used RV sale – or purchase – before it gets started?  Buying or selling, start your RV inspection at the top. Rain is a rig’s number-one enemy. Climb a ladder to figure out whether it’s worth buying.

Most dealers won’t make a trade-in offer unless the RV roof seams are sealed, keeping water from wreaking havoc with everything from floors to electrical systems.

Neither should you! Do your “motor-homework.” Check seams and corners for cracks and separation of sealant. Sellers, pull out that tube of caulk and start squeezing before you hang the for sale sign. [Click on the white triangle above for 60 seconds of useful information and fun.]

