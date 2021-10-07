Out and About: What will kibosh your used RV sale or purchase?

The following one-minute “Out and About” segment is part of an ongoing series from RVtravel.com that appears throughout the day on Sirius Satellite Radio. Its platforms collectively reach more than 150 million listeners across all categories of digital audio – music, sports, talk, and podcasts – the largest reach of any digital audio provider in North America.

By Scott Linden

What will kibosh a used RV sale – or purchase – before it gets started? Buying or selling, start your RV inspection at the top. Rain is a rig’s number-one enemy. Climb a ladder to figure out whether it’s worth buying.

Most dealers won’t make a trade-in offer unless the RV roof seams are sealed, keeping water from wreaking havoc with everything from floors to electrical systems.

Neither should you! Do your “motor-homework.” Check seams and corners for cracks and separation of sealant. Sellers, pull out that tube of caulk and start squeezing before you hang the for sale sign. [Click on the white triangle above for 60 seconds of useful information and fun.]