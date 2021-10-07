RV Daily Tips. Thursday, October 7, 2021

Issue 1704

Today’s thought

“What the mind can conceive and believe, and the heart desire, you can achieve.” ―Norman Vincent Peale

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National LED Light Day!

On this day in history: 1919 – KLM, the flag carrier airline of the Netherlands, is founded. It is the oldest airline still operating under its original name.

Tip of the Day

One very easy fix to keep mice and other freeloaders out of your RV

By Kate Doherty

As full-timers, we constantly work to keep mice, bugs, scorpions and other creepy crawly creatures from entering our house on wheels. One of the easiest openings for these critters to ingress is your wet bay around the sewage discharge pipe. While wet bay configurations differ, in most RVs there remains as much as a .75” to 1” inch opening around the diameter of your dump hose. This hole is an open invitation for critters to migrate to other areas of your RV. So how can you prevent them from hitchhiking?

Continue reading to learn about a simple solution.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2022 Thor A.C.E. 27.2. Reports indicate this is the best-selling motorhome in the U.S. Find out a lot of the reasons for that distinction, and what Tony thinks about this motorhome, here.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the "RV Handbook" as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.



In Dave’s column Monday-Saturday he addresses a reader’s technical question with his expert advice. You’ll learn a lot!

How do I determine my travel trailer’s R-value?

Dear Dave,

How can I determine the R-value of my travel trailer? —James

Read Dave’s explanation of R-values here.

Stop guessing! This water meter won’t let you overfill tanks

Kate Doherty has found a way to make sure you won’t accidentally overfill your tanks. She uses the Save A Drop P3 Water Meter to add water to her black water tank with precise measurements each time. Read more about it here, then you’ll surely want to order one for yourself.

Can’t hold your water? Bladder tanks tote it to your RV

So you’ve finally found the perfect boondock spot – but wait! Now you have to move the rig because you’ve run out of water. You could run back and forth with a five-gallon container, but what a waste of time – and what a mess filling the tank. A clever carrier allows you to bring back 45 gallons of water on the roof of the toad car, or the tow vehicle. Read more.

Reader poll

How long has it been since you visited a public library?

Quick Tip

Don’t forget to check RV’s fluids before you leave

Bill Larsen weighs in on pre-pullout checklists: “Before every run, whether an RV or towable, do we always check our fluids? We all know to check tires, lights, and brakes, but do we look under the hood? It’s easy to lose that habit and replace it with watching lights and messages from the amazing array of monitoring equipment. For the little time it takes to look at the tanks and pulling the dipstick, we might avoid unscheduled camping on the shoulder or in a dealer’s repair yard.” Thanks, Bill!

The best book on RV electricity, hands down!

Mike Sokol is America’s leading expert on RV electricity. He’s taken his 50+ years of experience to write this book about RV electricity that nearly anyone can understand. Covers the basics of Voltage, Amperage, Wattage and Grounding, with additional chapters on RV Hot-Skin testing, GFCI operation, portable generator hookups and troubleshooting RV electrical systems. This should be essential reading for all RVers. Learn more or order.

Website of the day

The 10 Most Beautiful Libraries in America

Today’s poll question inspired this website choice for today. Some of these look like they could be in Europe – they’re beautiful!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• If offered rattlesnake as an appetizer, 41 percent say they would definitely eat it.

• 39 percent said they would still eat their favorite comfort food even if it shortened their life by one year.

• 71 percent own a lawnmower.

Recipe of the Day

Pierogi Casserole

by Candy Kratzer from Lehigh Valley, PA

We love pierogis and this casserole is a modern rendition of the traditional meal. It really tastes like a pierogi. The layers of pasta and potatoes are cheesy and delicious. As if that wasn’t decadent enough, buttered onions are mixed into the potatoes and baked on top. Oh my… This is a savory dish that’s warm and comforting. Your family will love it.

This is making our mouths water! We need to make this! Get the recipe here so you can make it too.

Collapsible containers for RV kitchen

If you don’t have collapsible food containers for your RV yet, you’re missing out. This set of four is BPA free and microwave, dishwasher and freezer safe. Never worry about taking up room again, these fold practically flat! These containers come with air-tight lids which keep food longer, and keep food safer. Order for a great price here.

Trivia

Bubble wrap was originally designed to be wallpaper! In 1957, inventors Alfred Fielding and Marc Chavannes created bubble wrap by pasting two clear shower curtains together, creating a pattern of bubbles in between. This was when funky wallpaper was trendy, but the idea never caught on. It wasn’t until years later when their marketer, Frederick Bowers, pitched their design to IBM as shipping protection. IBM became their first customer.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Buddy is a small terrier mix rescue dog. He is a great travel partner for my wife and me.” —Alan Fires

????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

The fact that these have such great reviews is mind-blowing and sort of hilarious. We’re tempted to try them though…

Leave here with a laugh

A Texan farmer travels to Australia on vacation and meets a local farmer. They get to talking. The Aussie shows off his huge wheat field and the Texan says, “Oh! We have wheat fields twice as large.” Then the farmer shows off his cattle. “We have longhorns twice as large as those,” boasts the Texan. A few minutes later the Texan spots some kangaroos hopping through the field. “And what are those?” he asks.” “Don’t you have any grasshoppers in Texas?” asks the Aussie.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RVtravel.com