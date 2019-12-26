Skip the repair shop; do it yourself with a “how-to” notebook

By Nanci Dixon

We bought a new RV with more bells and whistles, electronics and do-dads in it than our previous landlocked home had. In the past, if I couldn’t find the info I needed in the RV manuals, I called the manufacturer’s service center (and often). They have patiently walked me through each issue, step by step.

I realized that I was getting more information from the service folks than was online or written in the manuals, so I started my own “how-to” repair notebook. It’s become a lifesaver.

We would always rather try to fix something ourselves than take it to a shop for repair. It can be weeks to get into a facility and weeks to get it back. We live in our motorhome – weeks are not an option!

I now know how to reset the water sensors, reset the air conditioner, adjust and program the door lock handle and remote, keep the motorhome jacks level in cold weather, test and replace a bad USB outlet, fool the slides into coming in, hot-wire a bad slide motor and rewire the spider in the 12v component box when stranded in northern Wisconsin(!).

Should any of those things have happened? Probably not. However, some of the rough roads and boondocking areas I chose could have shaken a tanker apart.

Now I jot down the new information in a notebook of repair how-tos and then transfer it to the computer for easier access. It’s the best way to keep all your information in one place, and in the long run, it’ll save you a lot of money.

But, as adept at some of the repairs as we have become, I still don’t know how to program the radio and TV to go through the surround sound…

Nanci Dixon is a full-time RVer living “The Dream.” She works and travels across the country in a 40’ motorhome with her husband. Having been a professional food photographer for many years, she enjoys snapping photos of food, landscapes and an occasional person. They winter in Arizona and love boondocking in the desert. They also enjoy work camping in a regional park. Most of all, she loves to travel.