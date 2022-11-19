Small RV refrigerator? These 30 foods don’t need refrigeration

Have a small RV refrigerator? Refrigeration space is at a premium in an RV. These 30 foods don’t need refrigeration. Some of them may just surprise you.

Foods that don’t need refrigeration

Aged cheese

Aged cheese (like parms and goudas) is already hard and doesn’t need to be kept cold. Putting it in the refrigerator just takes it from hard to rock hard. If it is aged, keep it in a cool, dark place. Cheeses not aged still need refrigeration.

Avocados

These should ripen at room temperature. They can then be refrigerated to preserve longer.

Basil

Basil will brown and turn to mush in the refrigerator. Store in a glass with water, similar to flower arrangements.

Butter

In a mild climate, butter can be stored out of the refrigerator in an air-tight container.

Eggs

Eggs that have not been refrigerated before purchase can be stored for several weeks outside the refrigerator. If purchased refrigerated continue to refrigerate.

Potatoes

Chilling turns the potato starch into gooey and gritty sugar. Keep potatoes cool in the pantry. Once they are cooked, refrigerate.

Sweet potatoes

Keep in the dark, but not the dark refrigerator! If they begin to sprout, they are getting too much light.

Onions

Nope, no refrigeration. They get moldy and mushy in refrigerators and their starch is also converted to sugar. Leave it in the fridge long enough and watch it disintegrate!

Nutella and peanut butter

The sugar content prevents bacteria. Keeping Nutella and peanut butters out of the refrigerator keeps them spreadable. However, natural peanut butters will need refrigeration. The oil in natural peanut butters can go rancid. Read the label.

Olive oil

Refrigeration will cause a loss of taste and make olive oil cloudy and actually solidify.

Garlic

Garlic will mold if kept airtight. Keep in the pantry in a ventilated container like this one, which is specifically made for garlic.

Coffee

Refrigeration will make it tasteless. Don’t freeze unless bought in bulk and sealed well.

Whole melons

Keep them sweeter and juicy by storing at room temperature. Note that they do need refrigeration after cutting.

Eggplant

Keep out of the refrigerator if using within a couple of days but keep away from bananas, tomatoes and melons. They are sensitive to the gases those fruits emit.

Carrots

Whole carrots (not processed baby carrots) can be kept out of the refrigerator so they can avoid the white film that the chill brings.

Pickles

If the pickles were not refrigerated in the grocery store, no need to refrigerate them. The pickling process with high salt and vinegar keeps them good. If they were bought refrigerated, continue to refrigerate.

Berries

Berries mold quickly. If using them soon, keep them out of the refrigerator. Only rinse right before using. If you need to refrigerate, make sure they are in a ventilated container.

Ketchup and mustard

Ketchup and mustard have high acidity and do not need to be refrigerated. Restaurants don’t. However, if extremely hot in your area, go ahead and refrigerate to increase their longevity.

Soy sauce

Soy sauce has high sodium content that keeps it good. But it should be stored in a cool place.

Peaches, nectarines, apricots, pears and plums

These ripen best at room temperature. They will stop ripening in the fridge and will get chill damage. They turn mealy and flavorless. Only refrigerate ripened fruit but only when necessary.

Tomatoes

Refrigerating tomatoes damages their flavor cells. Keep ’em out.

Nuts and dried fruits

Keep them in airtight containers out of the refrigerator to not reduce their nutty/fruity flavor.

Bananas

Leave out of the refrigerator until ripe. When refrigerating the ripe ones keep away other fruits and vegetables. The bananas emit a gas that will ripen other fruits and veggies.

Chocolate

Refrigerating chocolate can cause bloom and a gritty texture.

Bread

Refrigerating bread causes it to dry out and actually changes the starch content. If needed, freeze bread rather than refrigerate it.

Cucumbers

They taste best at room temperature and refrigeration can actually damage them.

Apples

Apples produce ethylene gas that if kept with other fruits and vegetables can over-ripen the other fruits. They stay good on the counter for several days.

Citrus

Putting citrus fruits in the fridge will just dry them out. Refrigerate only if needed to extend life.

Peppers

Leave out of the refrigerator until cut.

Corn

Keeping corn in the refrigerator dehydrates it and makes it become rubbery.

Cookies, donuts, baked goods

Refrigeration will only dry them out. Eat and enjoy!

Of course, for RVers space is always an issue. Hopefully clearing out the refrigerator of these foods that don’t need refrigeration has provided some more storage. The question now is where to put all the stuff taken out?! Well, actually, I wrote an article about that…

