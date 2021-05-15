Phone Photography Tips: The secret shutter button

By Mike Gast

Welcome back to “Getting The Most From Your Smartphone Photos.” Each week, we’ll take a look at an easy-to-use tip that will take your “unshareable” cell phone pictures to shots you’d be proud to hang on the wall of your RV. This week we discuss the secret shutter button.

Tip #2: The secret shutter button

Cell phone cameras, just like high-end SLR cameras, can easily be held in a vertical position to get that special shot. But most photos are better composed and easier to view if they are shot horizontally. This is doubly true if you are using your cell phone to record video. I’m always mystified when I see a vertically shot video.

Can you imagine going to a movie theater to view a vertical movie?

You might say, “But it’s easier to use the big button at the bottom of my cell phone screen if I hold it vertically.” You’d be right, but Apple, at least, has a trick to make things easier.

If you hold your phone horizontally, you can trigger the shutter by pressing the “up volume” button on the left side of the phone. This will help you hold the phone steady with both hands while you shoot. It allows you to clearly see the entire screen as you compose your photo, instead of trying to peck at that big screen button. This “new” shutter release button will be right under your finger as you hold your phone in a horizontal position.

Mike Gast was the Vice President of Communications for Kampgrounds of America, Inc.for the past 20 years. Now, he’s on to new adventures, helping others tell their stories through his freelance company, ‘Imi Ola Group. You can reach Mike at mike.imiolagroup@gmail.com.

