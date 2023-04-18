Snow to delay openings of some Colorado campgrounds

While many campgrounds are opening along Colorado’s front range and eastern plains, winter conditions continue to hold on in parts of the northwest.

Significant snow amounts in many of the high country state parks in the Northwest Region have made it impossible to access campgrounds. The affected parks include Steamboat and Pearl Lake, Yampa River, Stagecoach, State Forest, Sylvan, and Vega State Parks. Due to this, campgrounds will not be open until mud/snow conditions subside and park staff can access the campgrounds without causing excessive damage.

Conditions at some state parks have begun to improve, while others, such as Vega State Park, saw additional snow over the weekend. Staff at each state park will continue to monitor and work to get campgrounds open as soon as they can do so safely and without damage to the area. However, it’s likely these campgrounds will remain closed until mid-May (2023).

Anyone with a camping reservation whose site will not be available will be contacted directly from the park two weeks prior to the start of their reservation. Those with a camping reservation from April 1 to mid-May at the impacted parks can also contact that park for additional information and next steps.

