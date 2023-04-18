RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Issue 2102

Triple towing: Is it legal? Is it safe? Should you do it?

By Gail Marsh

The good news? We planned to travel to a warmer climate for the winter! The bad news? The transporter who had agreed to take our motorcycle to Florida backed out at the last minute. We really didn’t have the time to investigate another carrier, but we did consider triple towing.

If you aren’t familiar with the term “triple towing,” you’re not alone. The term refers to pulling two trailers behind your tow vehicle. (It’s also sometimes called “double towing.”) We considered purchasing a trailer and transporting the motorcycle on our own. But is it legal? Is it safe? Here’s what we found out…

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Should Schwintek slide mechanism be replaced with the Vroom?

Dear Dave,

Good day. I just read your article on Schwintek slides. We just had ours replaced with the Vroom product. Tiffin tried 8 times to get the Schwintek to work.

When placing the manufacturer parts side by side, the quality of the material leaves no doubts. Real bearings instead of flat nylon bushing. Real metal drive shaft instead of cheap (was it pot metal?) drive shaft. Gears with some meat to them. …

2023 Winnebago Travato 59K Class B, the #1 best-selling van

Cam Hilliard of Miller’s RV in Baton Rouge, LA, gives us a tour of the 2023 Winnebago Travato camper van in the video below.

The Travato is the #1 selling Class B camper van in North America and the 59K floor plan which is the one in the video below, is the most popular layout in the most popular camper van.

6 different types of RV slide technologies and how they work

By Cheri Sicard

The team from Big Truck Big RV (one of our readers’ FAVORITE RV YouTube channels), has produced an informative video about the different types of RV slide technologies and how they work.

All RV slides are not created equal. I have to confess, as I have never owned an RV with slides, I did not know much about them. But after this RV slide technologies primer, I feel far more educated.

Gyms and truck stops offer exercise and showers on the road—great for boondockers

By Nanci Dixon

If you’re traveling cross-country or boondocking and need access to a shower or a chance to stretch those stiff driving muscles, a great spot can be the local fitness clubs or gyms along the way. Great idea!

Watch your step (literally) at night

For just a few bucks at your local Walmart or home improvement store, you can buy a “spotlight” style solar-charged patio light. If you’re in a no-electricity campsite (so you don’t poke an underground wire), or you’re boondocking, put the stake into the ground near your RV and you have a no-battery night light to guide your feet. Here are some on Amazon.

Jazz Travel Guide: 25 U.S. Venues You Must Visit

If you love listening to live jazz, you have to check out this list. Some of these places are famous, while others you may have never heard of. Either way, we’ll see you out at some of these! (Before you make plans to go, double-check that it’s still open!)

The Best Crusty Bread (Dutch Oven)

by Pat DiMercurio from Saginaw, MI

The next time you want warm, crusty bread, give this recipe a try. The outside is crisp while the inside stays firm and moist. To get the true crust effect, start the dough the night before. The aroma of the fresh bread baking in the Dutch oven will make the house smell wonderful. When you open the Dutch oven, there’s the perfect loaf of bread. This is a very easy bread recipe that can be customized with your favorite herbs, too.

