Snowbird alert: Winter at Glen Canyon means fewer services

While Arizona is a huge drawing card for snowbirds, not every inch of the state has a warm winter. Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is open for business, year-around. But like a lot of other places around the country, winter at Glen Canyon means fewer services.

Major changes come November 15

Park Service officials a warning visitors that Wednesday, November 15, marks that the start of winter season operational changes. How might your visit be affected? As Glen Canyon gets ready for winter, here are changes to look for.

For the Wahweap District, restrooms at the Wahweap Picnic Area and at the parking lot for beach access across from the Wahweap Campground. The Wahweap Main Ramp and Stateline Ramp restrooms will stay open for the winter season. However, the Wahweap boat pump out will close. A call to Glen Canyon Dispatch at 928-608-6301 can help you make arrangements to get a pump out. Still, boaters will need to provide their own water. Due to freezing temperatures the outdoor drinking fountains and fishing cleaning stations have already been winterized.

At the Lone Rock Primitive Campground, the micro flush toilets, restrooms, and showers remain closed for the season. Potable water won’t be available, and the RV dump water will be turned off. Primitive camping will be available at Lone Rock throughout the winter months. Campers are encouraged to provide their own portable toilet system. No, you can’t bury waste of any kind on the beach. Winter at Glen Canyon doesn’t mean a financial break. Entrance and camping fees apply year-round. Pay these at the self-service machine at the entrance station. Due to freezing temperatures on October 27, the number of open vault toilets was reduced but some will remain open throughout the winter.

Boating services will be cut back

At the Antelope Point Public Launch Ramp, the number of open vault toilets will be reduced on Nov. 15, but some will remain open throughout the winter.

At Bullfrog, the picnic area restrooms closed November 15. The Bullfrog boat pump out will have one operational pump, but no fresh water will be available. Staring November 15, the pump out will close daily at approximately 3 p.m. but will reopen in the morning. Due to freezing temperatures the outdoor drinking fountains and fishing cleaning stations are closed.

At Halls Crossing, the launch ramp public restrooms will close November 15. The boat pump out will be installed this winter but not be useable until spring. You’ll need to use the pump out at Bullfrog.

At Hite, no fresh water will be available and the outdoor drinking fountains will be closed.

RVing and fishing at Lees Ferry, changes here, too

At Lees Ferry, the fish cleaning station and RV dump will close on November 15. The campground restrooms, upper comfort station, and main ramp comfort station will remain open. The lower campground comfort station has been closed all season due to issues with the septic system and remain that way.

Winter at Glen Canyon will eventually end. Most of the closed facilities are expected to reopen in mid-April, depending upon temperature forecasts.