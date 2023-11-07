Tuesday, November 7, 2023

The benefits of trading RV tasks with your partner

By Gail Marsh
0

My husband and I love RVing! We’ve both become quite comfortable with our RV routines, too. Maybe I should say, “too comfortable.” Perhaps it’s time to switch things up and discover the benefits of trading RV tasks.

Mine and his

Chores. RV tasks. Routine work in and around the RV must be done. What’s interesting is that we’ve never talked about who should do what. Not one discussion or workflow chart was ever drawn to show who is responsible for specific chores. My husband just automatically takes our RV trash to the campground bins. I routinely vacuum the RV floors and do the dishes. He takes care of emptying the black and gray tanks. I pack, unpack, and repack for our RV trips. I make the menus and he grills.

Nothing wrong

Neither of us is unhappy with our current arrangement. We both know the other’s expectations and work at meeting them. We’ve probably carried over some of our “duties” from our stix-n-brix household routines. And there’s nothing wrong with that! I’ve just been wondering lately if we should switch things up a bit. Maybe there are unknown benefits of trading RV tasks. There’s only one way to find out, right?

Trading places

After presenting this idea, my husband (bless his heart!) agreed to switch tasks with me during our final RV trip of the season. We knew that at the end of this trip, we’d winterize our RV. In the meantime, we’d trade places for RV responsibilities.

What we learned

  • Skill development. Some of the most significant benefits of switching RV responsibilities were the new skills we both developed. I learned how to empty, clean, and deodorize our RV tanks. My husband learned how to make menus and use leftovers. We both learned new skills and increased competence with specific RV tasks.
  • Appreciation. Trading RV chores helped both of us gain a better understanding of the effort and time required for each task. This insight helped me better appreciate my husband’s efforts. He gained empathy for the jobs I had previously done, and we both got a better picture of what each task involved.
  • Communication and teamwork. In order for our “responsibility switch” to work, we had to communicate our procedures and expectations. Talking through these things and explaining what to do helped build teamwork. (It takes teamwork to make the dream work, right?)
  • Fresh perspective. Chores can become monotonous and tiresome. Trading responsibilities injected variety and interest into our daily routines. We both felt more positive and motivated to tackle our respective chores.

Best of all

Perhaps the greatest lesson from our experiment is that we both now know for certain that we can do this. If I want to take our RV for a “girls’ weekend” with friends, I know what RVing requires and I know how to do each chore. My husband feels the same. Will we keep the “chore-switching experiment” going? Hmm. We’ll both need to think about that.

Would you ever consider switching RV responsibilities? Tell me in the comments.

Gail Marsh
Gail Marsh
Gail Marsh is an avid RVer and occasional work camper. Retired from 30+ years in the field of education as an author and educator, she now enjoys sharing tips and tricks that make RVing easier and more enjoyable.


