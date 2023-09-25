Some of my RV’s awning stitching is gone. Should I try to seal it or restitch it?

Dear Dave,

My RV’s awning stitching is coming apart on both edges. The awning itself is in great shape. Should I try to seal the edges or put the missing stitching back in the holes? There’s about 12″ on both sides on the front stitched row missing; the secondary stitched row is fine. —Rick, 2021 Rockwood

You did not specify the make and model of the awning; however, I would guess it is a Lippert Solera, as most of the Forest River products have them. The awning material is vinyl and the stitching you are referring to is most likely just the fold over they call the hem, rather than having a rough edge of fabric material that could start to tear.

I do not know the type of stitching or thread they use; however, the older models had a special thread that would swell when it initially got wet or treated to fill the holes. The awning manufacturer recommended extending the awning and soaking it completely when new and letting it sit for 3-4 hours in temperatures above 60 degrees and then retracting the awning after it dried. Popup tent manufacturers had the same recommendation for the stitching in the canvas and plastic window seams. I do not see any recommendations from Lippert, Carefree of Colorado, or A&E about the treatment of seams anymore, but do think it is a good idea.

There are several products designed to replace stitching in canvas and other materials such as Speedy Stitcher, which is a sewing awl that creates an underneath locking stitch like a sewing machine. These are designed for sailing materials such as canvas and fiber reinforced sails, but I think the awl is too large for the existing holes in your RV’s awning. I don’t think trying to restitch would be a good idea as you might widen the holes and cause further damage. Having said that, I did use dental floss with a small sewing needle to fix a rip in a few awnings and then covered the stitch with a seam tape. Some old-timers actually cover the seam with melted paraffin wax.

Since it is only 12” and just a hem, I would recommend using a seam tape material to reattach it and cover the holes. You can find several products at any location that sells tents and camping equipment, or even use clear EternaBond.

