RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tip of the Day

5 tips from professional RV washers

By Nanci Dixon

Traveling through the dusty states of Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas, can really dirty up an RV! We pulled into a campground in Amarillo, Texas, and saw the motorhome next to us being washed. The people doing the washing were professional RV washers and shared some secrets with us. Of course, we had the road dust washed off ours, too.

Previously we had our motorhome lightly scratched by brush washing it in Yuma, AZ. This time, I insisted that they use the lambswool wash pad we had on hand. The former brush scratches in the clear coat are still visible in the sunlight but at least no more were added.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Some of my RV’s awning stitching is gone. Should I try to seal it or restitch it?

Dear Dave,

My awning stitching is coming apart on both edges. The awning itself is in great shape. Should I try to seal the edges or put the missing stitching back in the holes? There’s about 12″ on both sides on the front stitched row missing; the secondary stitched row is fine. —Rick, 2021 Rockwood

Read Dave’s answer

RV Tours

Best new RVs by New Horizons and Leisure Travel Vans for 2024

By Cheri Sicard

Izzy and MJ from Endless RVing recently attended the Hershey RV Show and made the video below to show us what they believe are some of the best new RVs coming in 2024 made by New Horizons and Leisure Travel.

Click here to tour

Video of the day

RVing to the annual Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta

By Cheri Sicard

In the video below, Brian and Michelle, the team from LivinRVision, take us with them to visit the Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta—an RV trip on many RVers’ bucket lists. If you ever wondered if it is worth going, watch the video, find out, and live vicariously through Brian and Michelle. Although the couple says that they’ve watched videos in the past, it just does not compare to the awe and spectacle of actually being there.

Click here to watch

Camp near fossil-finding locations and bring home a piece of history

By Gail Marsh

Do you know a budding paleontologist? We do! Our grandkids love digging, searching, and finding things in the earth. When they recently found “weird-looking marks on a rock” they showed it to me. It was a brachiopod. (We looked it up on the internet.) That’s when a light bulb flashed in my head: Let’s take the grandkids and go RVing for fossils! Learn all about it here.

Quick Tip

Automatic transmission trouble signs

Frequent need to add fluid (could be a leak at seal in gasket, or worse, a malfunction).

Fluid smells burnt, is dark brown (change it right away).

Late or early shifting, slipping, or unusual noises (get thee and your RV to a tranny shop).

On this day last year…

Recipe of the Day

Jean’s Nacho Casserole

by Jean Fisher from O’Fallon, IL

Yum! This nacho casserole is easy and super tasty. Set out your favorite nacho toppings and let the family customize their plate. This is one easy dinner recipe.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

In 2012, Taco Bell airlifted a truck filled with tacos to Bethel, Alaska. Why would they do that? Well, funny story… Pranksters plastered posters all over the small town (pop. 6,100) announcing that a new Taco Bell was opening. Locals were excited, as their nearest big city with new restaurants was 400 miles away. The town’s residents were disappointed when they learned it was a prank, but Taco Bell caught wind of the story and decided the town deserved a Taco Bell feast. The company airlifted a taco truck loaded with 10,000 tacos to the small town. Taco ’bout an awesome ending to the story!

*What U.S. city has the most salad shops per square root of population? And which has the fewest? Yesterday’s trivia tells you.

