Spartan to debut jack-less leveling system at Tampa RV Show

Spartan RV Chassis, a brand of The Shyft Group, will debut its Red Diamond™ Leveling System, an exclusive aftermarket option, January 19-23 at the 2022 Florida RV SuperShow in Tampa.

The leveling system brings quick and easy leveling to an RV without the use of jacks. The air spring leveling system is available for installation on Class A motorhomes on a Spartan Chassis, model year 2000 or newer, not already equipped with air leveling. Users have a full suite of leveling functionality, including:

One-touch automatic leveling

Manual leveling with control of each air spring while traveling at low speeds or while in park

Adjustable entry height to ease ingress and egress

Automatic protection against chassis twist

The user-friendly touchscreen provides RV owners with easy control and selection of either auto-leveling or four-point manual control of the leveling actuators. Three digital “bubble level” indicators show the exact vehicle stance, and clear visual feedback on vehicle status is provided.

“The Red Diamond™ Leveling System takes the hassle out of leveling while stationary and also while getting over bumps or under a low garage door thanks to our innovative air spring and control panel setup,” said Steve Guillaume, President of Shyft Specialty Vehicles. “Solutions for easier leveling are a common request among RVers. This is a great solution to help our loyal customers who have coaches not already equipped with air leveling.”

