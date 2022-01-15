Winnebago to introduce all-electric concept motorhome at Tampa RV Show

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Jan. 13, 2022 — Winnebago Industries, Inc. will reveal an all-electric concept motorhome developed by the company’s Advanced Technology Group (ATG) at the upcoming Florida RV Super Show in Tampa, Florida. The onsite vehicle and display will be augmented by a virtual Facebook event at 2 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

Winnebago Industries spent two-years developing the vehicle. ATG was established in 2019 to identify and develop emerging technologies for application within future products and services in the company’s various business units. The all-electric concept motorhome is the first public facing example of ATG work streams and demonstrates a commitment to innovation and sustainability with product electrification, connectivity and improving user interface experiences for customers.

Winnebago Industries ATG leaders will be on-site at the Florida RV Super Show to reveal the all-electric concept motorhome. The concept motorhome will be available for viewing by show attendees at the 760 North Midway display area.

From a Winnebago Industries press release