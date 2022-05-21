Spartan unveils new, more passenger-friendly Premier Drive chassis system

Spartan® RV Chassis has unveiled a new chassis system, the Premier Drive™, designed specifically for Class A RV luxury motor coaches and engineered to deliver a higher-quality ride.

First reviewed at the Newmar Annual Dealer meeting in April, the Premier Drive system, complete with the all-new Independent Front Suspension (IFS), is making its industry debut at the 2022 Entegra Coach Diesel Owners’ Homecoming event May 17-20 at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds in Goshen, Ind.

The Premier Drive system

The Premier Drive system is a fully integrated collection of advanced chassis technologies. Spartan says each element is custom designed and engineered to isolate and absorb bumps in the road.

“We know Luxury RV owners invest a lot of time and money into their motor coaches, so we’ve designed each element of the Premier Drive system from the ground up to deliver the best ride quality possible,” said Steve Guillaume, President of Spartan’s parent Shyft Group Specialty Vehicles.

Designed with you in mind

Spartan says the new Premier Drive system was designed with the driver and passenger in mind. It provides drivers advanced agility, maneuverability and improved bump absorption through custom-built, high-performance shocks—designed specifically for motorhome use.

With a tighter, more automotive feel at the steering wheel, drivers experience better steering control under all road conditions, and the 55° wheel cut creates exceptional maneuverability. The IFS also features the air disc brake system, which resists fade and adds stopping power while decreasing stopping distance for best-in-class driver safety.

“With every new innovation, driver safety and comfort is our number one priority,” said Guillaume. “Our new independent front suspension went through rigorous testing by highly trained engineers and experienced motor coach drivers to ensure that every passenger feels comfortable and every driver feels in control, ready to take to the road with confidence.”

RELATED

##RVT1053b