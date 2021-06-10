Sprinter vehicles recalled for potentially dangerous swivel seat issue

Daimler Vans USA, LLC (DVUSA) is recalling 2019-2021 Mercedes Benz Sprinter and Freightliner Sprinter vehicles equipped with swivel seats. The wiring harnesses for the front seats may have been routed incorrectly and could become jammed and damaged in the swivel seat frames. The potential number of units affected is 4,078.

Damage to the wiring harness can prevent the side air bag within the seat to deploy inadvertently or not deploy as designed, increasing the risk of injury.

Remedy

Dealers will attach the mounting clip to the correct position, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 12, 2021. Owners may contact DVUSA customer service at 1-877-762-8267. DVUSA’s number for this recall is VS3DREHSEL.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

For more articles like this be sure to sign up to receive the free RV Travel Newsletter, posted every Saturday and Sunday. In our 21st year. Learn more and/or sign up. No spam. Easy unsubscribe if you aren’t impressed.

OTHER IMPORTANT RECALLS

RAM TRUCK OWNERS:

If you own a Ram truck, you must read this recall and then remedy the situation or risk the wheels falling off your vehicle. Learn more.

KEYSTONE TRAILER OWNERS: Attention: Floors of some trailers were not tightened properly. As a result, the floor of the RV could detach from the chassis. Learn more.