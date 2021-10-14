Don’t be stranded! This power pack starts vehicles and charges devices too

We bought a 1,000-amp portable car starter when our tow car mysteriously wouldn’t start and we did not want to be stranded again. Turns out the shop had not wired the car to be charged from the motorhome as our previous car was. By the time we found out the cause, we had a dead battery and a new car starter!

Fortunately, we have not had to use the power pack to start our car since then, but we have helped a lot of other people start theirs. The best part has been discovering that we can use the power pack to charge up our devices when boondocking. It has plenty of power to run a small USB fan too.

You can recharge the battery with a car or motorhome through the DC charger port and the included 12V plug or any 110V extension cord.

Ours also has a maintenance-free AGM battery. Some have air compressors too. It is important to follow the directions and recharge after use and every two months when not in use. There are also lightweight lithium-powered starters available.

Here’s a power pack just like ours.

##RVDT1709