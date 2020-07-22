Stash your RV in a “house false-front”?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Hide your RV inside a house? It’s a concept being looked at by city officials in Cripple Creek, Colorado. Last week city council members got a presentation from the city’s planning director and an interested citizen of Golden, Colorado, Scott Jacobs.

Jacobs has been looking around Cripple Creek for property that he might develop with a unique concept: Hybrid “RV pavilions.” On the outside, the structures look like a sticks-and-bricks residence. But apparently, a motorhome or trailer can be slipped inside the “false front” (our term), and connected to a full utility hookup. The “pavilion” would then serve as an official residence.

The planning director envisions these pavilions used as vacation or second homes, with the potential of conversion over time to a regular full-time residence. He was quick to point out to city councilors that building and zoning codes would need a revamp to make the idea work. The council asked for more research into the subject and a report back.

With a common objection among property owners when somebody floats the idea of, say, a new RV park, such as “our property values will plummet!” and “these things are unsightly and attract the criminal element!” – perhaps Mr. Jacobs’ idea could shoot down some of the noise and make it possible for full-timers to have an established home base without the usual flack that’s raised.

Kudos to Cripple Creek for its open-mindedness. Of course, with its gold-mining town history, it may have a few existing “false front” stores even today. Maybe that’s what makes it a bit more open to old-new ideas. We’ll stay on top of this story and let you know if something more develops.