Stay safe during dangerous summer temperatures

Every day, it seems, another heat-related death is reported. Perhaps now is a good time to review valuable tips to keep you safe during dangerous summer temperatures. And please, if it’s too hot out, don’t do strenuous activities!

Things to do

Hydrate

Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Avoid sugary, alcoholic, or caffeinated beverages because they can dehydrate you.

Dress appropriately for summer temperatures

It’s best to wear loose-fitting, lightweight, and light-colored clothing. Look for the words “moisture management” or “wicking” as you shop for hot-weather clothing. These special fabrics will pull moisture away from your body, keeping you cooler. Apply sunscreen and reapply it frequently, as needed. A wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses can also provide protection from the sun. Check out all these cooling clothes and accessories.

Seek cool environments

If your RV air conditioner cannot keep up with the extreme heat, look for alternative places to spend your time. Consider spending the hottest parts of the day in air-conditioned public spaces like shopping malls, libraries, or community centers.

Limit outdoor activities

Avoid strenuous activities during the hottest parts of the day—between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Try to schedule your activities in the early morning or late evening if temperatures cool down.

Take breaks

If you work or exercise outdoors, take frequent breaks in the shade or a cool area. This will give your body a chance to cool down.

Gradually acclimate

If you’re not used to hot (or humid) weather, gradually increase your exposure to it over a few days. This will allow your body to adapt to the higher temperatures more effectively.

Things to know

Symptoms of heat rash

Heat rash usually has the appearance of small, red, pimple-like clusters, and is most commonly found on the neck, chest, groin, and elbow creases. To treat the rash, stay in a cool, dry environment. Applying baby powder can help soothe the rash.

Sunburn symptoms

Red, painful skin and/or blisters on the skin are symptoms of sunburn. It’s important to stay out of the sun until the skin heals. Do not break skin blisters. Apply cool cloths to the affected area or take cool baths. Aloe products can help relieve pain and begin to heal the skin.

Heat cramp symptoms

In intense activity, you may have heavy sweating and/or muscle pain or spasms. Stop the activity and move to a cool place. Drink water or a sports drink. Seek medical help if cramps last more than an hour, if you are on a low-sodium diet or have heart problems.

Heat exhaustion symptoms

Common signs of heat exhaustion may include heavy sweating, weakness, headache, nausea, dizziness, and muscle cramps. If you begin to experience any of these warning signs, get to a place where you can cool down.

Heatstroke

Heatstroke is more severe than heat exhaustion. Symptoms may include rapid heartbeat, confusion, unconsciousness, and hot, dry skin. If you (or your travel buddy) exhibit these symptoms, find medical help immediately.

Know summer temperatures before you go!

Always check the local weather forecast before heading out for the day. Be aware of heat advisories and also the heat index, which factors in both temperature and humidity, for a “real feel” temperature. Reschedule or cancel that hike or pickleball game if high temperatures are predicted. Stay safe out there!

