Storm closes 45 miles of U.S. Highway 1 near Big Sur

A 45-mile stretch of Highway 1 has been closed Monday, Dec. 13 due to the threat of landslides and flooding triggered by a winter storm that hit the west coast. The closure starts at Ragged Point and ends at Big Sur. The closure will likely remain in effect until midday Tuesday.

According to information released Sunday evening by Caltrans and other agencies, the “major rainstorm was expected to advance on the Monterey Bay area late Sunday night into early Monday morning and throughout the day. High winds also pose the potential for downed trees and power lines.”

The northern end of the shutdown is at Deetjen’s big Sur Inn in Monterey County. Ragged Point is about two miles south of the Monterey/San Luis Obispo county line.