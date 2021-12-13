RV Daily Tips. Monday, December 13, 2021

Issue 1751

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (including our hard-working writers!).

√ DID YOU KNOW? RVtravel.com is the most popular RV lifestyle website in the world! —SOURCE: ALEXA.COM

Today’s thought

“There is nothing in the world so irresistibly contagious as laughter and good humor.” ―Charles Dickens

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Cocoa Day!

On this day in history: 1769 – Dartmouth College is founded by the Reverend Eleazar Wheelock, with a royal charter from King George III, on land donated by Royal Governor John Wentworth.

You didn’t miss Saturday’s brand-new Great RV Accessories Newsletter, did you? If so, you’re going to want to read it here. There’s something for everyone (and every RV) inside!

Tip of the Day

Prevent mold with these simple tricks to cut down humidity inside your RV

Ah, winter. It’s so cozy and warm when you’re cuddled up inside your RV, especially when the outside temps are frigid. Well, that cozy feeling is sure to cool when you begin to notice water droplets forming on the inside of your RV windows. That’s excess humidity and it is not your friend! When the warm, moist air from inside your rig hits the cold window glass, moisture forms. If that moisture builds up, the water droplets join together to form little rivers of wetness that will run down into the windowsill and from there into the wall. If left to continue, it’s a good bet mold will develop. Nobody wants that!

Here are simple RV hacks and tricks to help cut down on the humidity inside your RV this winter…

Today’s RV review…

Don’t overlook small toy haulers: Grey Wolf Black Label 18RR

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Grey Wolf Black Label 18RR toy hauler. As he reports, “This trailer is full of surprises. … [Forest River] seems really good at packing a lot of value into a trailer with features that I think will make a difference over time to owners but not charging as much as other brands. … [A] toy hauler might be worth considering for a lot of folks, and this could be a perfect place to start. ” Learn more.

Reviews from this weekend:

• Grand Design Imagine XLS 23BHE

• Foretravel Presidential Series Realm LVB – the royal treatment

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

We are continuing this feature by popular demand!

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Can I tow my Ford F-150 with my Tiffin RV?

Dear Dave,

I have a 2019 Tiffin 32SA with a Ford V10 gas engine, as well as a 4×4, 4-door, 6-foot-bed, 2021 F-150 Ford truck. Ford says the truck weighs somewhere between 4000 and 5000 pounds. My coach has a 5000-pound towing capacity. I feel OK about towing it as I can unhook and drive it up any long hills we might run into when traveling to make it easier on the coach.

Have you heard from other Tiffin owners if towing at the high end of the recommended towing capacity is an issue? Thanks. —Rick

Read Dave’s advice.

Did you miss Dave’s column on Saturday where he answered the question: My battery drains during storage. Can I disconnect a cable to prevent that?

RVelectricity ™ – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

Will my RV battery freeze this winter?

Dear Mike,

I have a truck camper that is used for camping most of the winter. It has a standard flooded cell battery. The outside battery compartment, while allowing for off-gassing of the battery, also allows the zero degree temperature to affect battery performance and potential freezing. I understand that it is potentially unsafe to place the battery inside the camper … but how else can I keep it from suffering/freezing? Or is there a safe way to store the battery inside the camper while in use? —Reed J.M.

Read Mike’s response.

• Mike’s Saturday column: Get ready for my RVelectricity™ MasterClass seminars

• Send your questions to Mike at his new RVelectricity forum here.

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

Now something like this really takes your lunch-at-a-picnic-table to a whole new level! We like this idea!

Shield your tires from exhaust heat

By Roger Marble

Some folks are noticing the inner dual tire on one side seems to always run hotter than the outer dual or the inner on the other side of their coach. IMO it is the radiant heat from your exhaust system that is causing your tire to always run a bit hotter. Remember that the “aging rate” of tires doubles with each increase of 18°. This means you are potentially cutting the life of the tire in half. Learn how to avoid this.

Words of wisdom from this book:

Don’t criticize others when you are angry with yourself

Reader poll

Do you perform any volunteer work?

Sign up for an opportunity, then tell us here.

Quick Tip

Handy carpet stain remover

Mysterious and/or stubborn carpet stains can be particularly annoying, especially on a lighter carpet. Try a little whitening toothpaste on a small brush – maybe even a toothbrush. Apply to the stain(s) with enough pressure and moisture to create foam, then blot excess, let it dry and vacuum to “re-fluff.” You should have regained your original carpet color. Just be sure to use a white toothpaste, not a red and white striped or a green or blue gel! [Editor’s note: It might be a good idea to test in a hidden area, such as a corner, first.] Thanks to Tim Slack!

These earrings will surely make your partner a happy camper!

Look how adorable these Happy Camper vintage trailer earrings are! We think all the ladies of the RVtravel.com staff should own these! If you’re looking for a holiday gift for that special lady in your life, you’ve just found it! Learn more or order.

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Bob Weinfurt

1977 Real-Lite 22RB

“My girlfriend saw it for sale online and thought it would be something fun to do. It had been well maintained and only had a few mechanical issues that needed to be repaired. There is some water damage but nothing significant. We’ve taken it up and down the East Coast and to Maine a few times with no major problems, just a lot of local boondocking in this past year. It hasn’t got any of the fancy electronic bells and whistles like the newer ones, but everything works. The only thing I’ve added to it is a 12-volt flatscreen TV. Now that I’m retired, I have more freedom to pack up and go visit family and friends or relax boondocking, hopefully for many more years. Sure was a great $300 investment seven years ago.”

Tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

Website of the day

The Most Charming Small Towns to Visit During the Christmas Season

We desperately want to sip hot cocoa in all of these adorable towns that are all decorated from top to bottom with Christmas decor.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• RV Tire Safety: Which tire expert is correct about tire inflation?

• Can you RV camp at a military campground?

• 13 surprising ways to use Windex

Recipe of the Day

Baked Chicken Fajitas

by Tamara Martin from Jacksboro, TX

These tasty sheet pan chicken fajitas couldn’t be easier to prepare. Just pop them in the oven and you’re done. Once baked, the chicken remains juicy. The marinade (with chili powder, cumin, and dried oregano) is full of flavor and infuses into the chicken, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Serve the fajitas with a squeeze of lime and your favorite toppings for an easy and tasty dinner.

Sounds easy and delicious! Get the recipe and give it a try.

Recipes from this weekend:

• Chicken Fettuccini With Broccoli

• Amazing Twice Baked Potatoes

Trivia

What chain of islands is the most geographically isolated group on Earth? The Aleutian Islands? The Hawaiian Islands? The Solomon Islands or the Marshall Islands? If you guessed the Hawaiian Islands, you’re correct. The chain of Hawaiian Islands is located more than 2,000 miles from the nearest continental land mass.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Beau is a 13-year-old Lab. He’s very laid back and loves to travel.” —Harold Darrow Jr.

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Pet owners: Here are a few excellent resources to find a veterinarian while on the road. Keep this handy!

A wonderful book for the Alaska-adventure lover

“Tip of the Iceberg: My 3,000-Mile Journey Around Wild Alaska, the Last Great American Frontier,” by Mark Adams, tells the incredible story of the 1899 voyage of Edward H. Harriman and his “floating university” among other scientists and writers. Mark Adams sets out to retrace this historic expedition and investigates how the lessons learned in 1899 may still apply today. A fascinating read that will surely have you wanting to visit Alaska. Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Won’t you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury.

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): mikegast@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RV Travel LLC.