Tuesday, June 28, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeNews
News

Sun Outdoors adds selected camping discounts to ‘offset gas prices’

By Mike Gast
0

A major player in the campground industry has announced a new pricing and discount program at many of its parks it claims should help campers deal with pain at the fuel pump.

Sun Outdoors, which operates more than 150 camping resorts across North America, just announced special offers on all types of camping stays that offer discounts of up to 30% off camping fees.

“We understand the challenges faced by travelers as a result of rising gas prices and we are sensitive to their plight,” said Nick DiBella, Senior Vice President of Sun Outdoors. “We know RVers are impacted by rising fuel costs when planning a vacation, so want to provide some relief by offering special rates at many of our resorts.”

“We appreciate the commitment that they have made choosing the outdoors as their way of vacationing, and as a leader in the industry, Sun Outdoors hopes this helps alleviate some of the gas price angst for many of our customers and allows them to enjoy their vacation even more.”

RVers can view all of Sun Outdoors’ special offers by clicking here. Savings include discounts for military personnel, long-term RV stays, “site lock” programs for certain parks in Florida, group discounts for some Ontario camps, as well as campground-specific deals.

For a full list of Sun Outdoors properties, go to www.sunoutdoors.com.

##RVT1059b

Previous articleBeginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 3, Issue 17

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.