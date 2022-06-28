Sun Outdoors adds selected camping discounts to ‘offset gas prices’

A major player in the campground industry has announced a new pricing and discount program at many of its parks it claims should help campers deal with pain at the fuel pump.

Sun Outdoors, which operates more than 150 camping resorts across North America, just announced special offers on all types of camping stays that offer discounts of up to 30% off camping fees.

“We understand the challenges faced by travelers as a result of rising gas prices and we are sensitive to their plight,” said Nick DiBella, Senior Vice President of Sun Outdoors. “We know RVers are impacted by rising fuel costs when planning a vacation, so want to provide some relief by offering special rates at many of our resorts.”

“We appreciate the commitment that they have made choosing the outdoors as their way of vacationing, and as a leader in the industry, Sun Outdoors hopes this helps alleviate some of the gas price angst for many of our customers and allows them to enjoy their vacation even more.”

RVers can view all of Sun Outdoors’ special offers by clicking here. Savings include discounts for military personnel, long-term RV stays, “site lock” programs for certain parks in Florida, group discounts for some Ontario camps, as well as campground-specific deals.

For a full list of Sun Outdoors properties, go to www.sunoutdoors.com.

