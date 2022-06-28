Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 3, Issue 17

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

Tuesday, June 28, 2022



RVing Basics

I am about to buy a new motorhome. I don’t understand why it has 2,500 miles on the odometer.

Motorhomes are driven from the factory to dealers, which can account for the mileage. It may also have been driven to an RV show or two, as well, which will add additional miles. The warranty of the rig will begin at the odometer reading when you buy it, not at zero.

Is one manufacturer better than another?

There’s no easy answer to this question. Some people love a particular manufacturer or brand of RV while others think the same ones are junk. All manufacturers make good RVs, and all make crummy ones. Generalizing, we’ll just say you get what you pay for: a cheaply built RV will not be as durable or last as long as a more expensive one. But that’s not always true.

Make sure you take a peek at this free directory that lists every U.S. RV manufacturer and their makes and models! (Note: This is from May 2021, so some newer models have been added since then, but it’s still mostly accurate.)

How are RVs ﬁnanced?

Loans for new, large RVs typically range from 10 to 15 years, with some extending even 20 years. Whether the purchase is ﬁnanced through a bank, savings and loan, ﬁnance company, credit union or RV dealer, seven out of ten lenders require less than a 20 percent down payment. Ten percent down loans are more common now than ever. You will see offers of zero down, but never, never buy that way or you will be horribly upside down on your loan from the moment you drive off the sales lot. The better your credit, the wider your options of ﬁnancing. Our advice is never finance an RV for 15 or 20 years. And, by all means, avoid loans longer than 10 years on inexpensive units. You will likely be upside down in your loan for the life of the loan, meaning if you want to sell the RV you will need to come up with cash to pay it off. That could perhaps be only $5,000, but on an expensive RV it could be $50,000 or more.

Quick Tips

I didn’t hit the pedestal; I have proof!

When first going into an RV park, you should consider taking a cell phone photo of your site before you pull in. Take another cell phone photo when you leave the site. This will prevent unscrupulous RV park owners and managers from trying to say you damaged something on the site and they want you to pay for it! Believe me, they are out there! Thanks for the tip, Jeffrey Torsrud!

Cheap device prevents accidental RV sewer overflow

Doug Swarts (Drainmaster.com) and Chuck Woodbury of RVtravel.com discuss how a simple, inexpensive device can save the day (as well as a lot of money on a major repair) when cleaning out an RV’s black water (sewer) tank. Watch the video.

Stop the microwave turntable rattle

Randy Coleman has this great tip: “I’ve seen many strange ways to stop the rattling of the microwave turntable in an RV while going down the road. What works the best for me is to cut a piece of the non-skid rubberized shelf liner (has holes in it) to full width of the bottom of the microwave, place under the turntable, then replace the turntable upside down on top of it. Works great. You won’t forget to remove it, since you always open to put something in it before starting the unit. No more rattles, safe, effective and lightweight.” Thanks, Randy!

An easy way to control food costs

Keeping food costs down can also result in keeping time spent in the galley reduced, providing more time for other pursuits. Here’s a tip for the rolling chef: When preparing meals, consider if your menu choices can be prepared in larger portions and reprised at a later date. Can you make double or triple portions, and put the leftovers in the freezer? You’ll save on time, often on ingredients, and later, after a long day on the road, your frozen meals can be popped in the microwave or gently reheated while left in the bag and warmed up in a pan of water.

The best wallboard anchors

“At some point, we all are going to have to secure something on the inside of our campers. I have found self-drilling drywall anchors to be the absolute best in the RV wallboard.” Thanks for the tip, Jim Brand!

Common Terms Used by RV Salespeople

NICKEL: Refers to the amount of $500.

Another one next issue. Courtesy of the Burdge Law Office.

If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“It’s all about the driving and backing up. Before backing into the site, pull up on the same side as the site, then back into the site. People forget they need swing room. Don’t begin from the middle or far side of the campground road because backing into the site will not give you enough room to swing your vehicle or RV. If you are new to camping, go to a big empty parking lot and practice practice practice. Also, your partner needs to practice enough to get your RV home in case of an emergency – very important. Also, talk about the signals you and your partner will be using when backing up.” —Connie

Random RV Thought

Never consider using an RV’s leveling jack to lift a wheel off the ground to change a flat tire. They are not strong enough for that purpose. Every year people die doing this!

