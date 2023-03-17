Tainted pharmaceuticals found. Is it safe to buy prescription drugs in Mexico?

Earlier this week, multiple news outlets “broke” the story that Americans who cross the border into Mexico to buy prescription drugs could be in danger. Lawmakers quickly reacted, urging the U.S. State Department to publish a travel advisory. “The State Department needs to warn Americans traveling to Mexico of the danger they face when purchasing pills from Mexican pharmacies,” urged Senator Edward J. Markey and Congressman David Trone in a joint letter to the State Department. What’s the basis of the screaming headlines? Is it safe to buy prescription drugs in Mexico or not?

Fentanyl-laced Rx

The basis for many of these articles is a recently released study research paper. The study sent folks into four unnamed cities of northern Mexico, where they purchased pharmaceuticals from brick-and-mortar stores. These drugs were then tested, and in more than 25% of cases, were found to contain fentanyl or methamphetamine. Fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid drug approximately 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin as an analgesic. It’s also one that’s very easy to overdose and die from.

Obviously, the average American traveling south into Mexico to save money on prescription drugs isn’t particularly interested in overdosing on fentanyl. Each year, thousands travel into border cities like Tijuana south of San Diego, California, or Los Algodones, a few minutes away from Yuma, Arizona. Many of them are RVers who head south to avoid winter chill. The specter of dying from tainted drugs could certainly throw a different chill. But there’s more to the story.

Real focus of the study

The study, spearheaded by researchers at the UCLA School of Medicine, did, in fact, consider the possibility of “safe” drugs laced with stuff you probably don’t want to take—stuff that could (and in some cases has) killed people. But the focus of the study was on drugs that most U.S. and Canadian visitors wouldn’t normally be purchasing. In the study, researchers specifically asked to buy drugs like the pain killer Oxycodone, or Adderall. The latter is often prescribed for treating attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), but is often illicitly used as an athletic performance enhancer or for the strong feelings of euphoria it can give.

Study conductors did not attempt to purchase or test other drugs commonly bought by RVing tourists. No Lipitor. Nada Prilosec or Levitra. No “little blue pills.” Researchers were interested in chasing down information on drugs frequently bought and abused for “recreational” purposes. Unless you’re looking for “cheap thrills,” then, is it safe to buy prescription drugs in Mexico?

“Cannot ensure safety and effectiveness”

Here’s the official take from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration: “The FDA cannot ensure the safety and effectiveness of medicine purchased over the Internet from foreign sources, storefront businesses that offer to buy foreign medicine for you, or during trips outside the U.S. For these reasons, the FDA recommends only obtaining medicines from legal sources in the U.S.”

In 2004, the agency published an alert that mentioned sales of two drugs in Los Algodones. Americans shopping there bought drugs purported to be the statin Zocor, and the muscle spasm-reliever Soma, both of which turned out to be bogus. “Tests indicate that the counterfeit Zocor did not contain any active ingredient and that the counterfeit [Soma] differed in potency when compared to the authentic product.” The phony Soma had far less active medicine than the real thing, the FDA reported.

This resulted in a flurry of activity. Mexican authorities said they would track down the source of the phony meds and put an end to it. For Los Algodones, the lifeblood of the community is medical tourism. If phony meds were regularly sold, the reaction of outraged foreign buyers could kill the town. We’ve found little information that could point a valid finger at fake or less-than-effective medications being sold south of the border.

Maybe safe for health, but not necessarily for your wallet

Is it safe to buy prescription drugs in Mexico? We can’t advise yes or no. We can recommend you look at available facts. If you’re looking for a cheap high, you may run a considerable risk of coming home in a coffin. If you’re looking for pharmaceuticals for a legitimate use, it would seem you’re in much safer territory. However, there is one more thing you might want to do prior to plunking down your gringo dollars. Check out the discount drug programs here in the U.S.

As an example, when we prepared this story, you could buy the ED treatment, Sildenafil—the Viagra generic—30 tablets (20 milligram) for just $2.45 at Vons Pharmacy by using a deal through goodrx.com. Diabetics looking for Metformin could pick up 60 tablets (500 milligram) for just 92 cents at Albertson’s Sav-On using the same internet discounter, while the price in Mexico a month ago was $2.50. Troubled by an enlarged prostate? Does the doc want you to take Flomax? You can get the generic Tamsulosin, 30 caps (0.4 milligram) for just $4.01 at Rite-Aid. In Mexico, the “brand name” will cost you $29.00.

Sure, there’s a real lure going into Mexico. Shrimp tacos. Mexican cerveza. Mariachi bands. But you might be able to have a few more cervezas with the money you save buying some of those prescription drugs back in the states—and not have any worries that your Viagra is effective or not.

