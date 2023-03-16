Thursday, March 16, 2023

Own the world’s fastest motorhome! Only $95,000

By RV Travel
This is not your average motorhome. Not by a long shot! This 1977 GMC LSR is, in fact, the official World’s Fastest Motorhome, and it’s totally street legal. Beneath the “MoHo’s” hood lurks a 700 horsepower engine.

So go ahead and buy it, then drive it over to Utah’s Bonneville Salt Flats, where it’s right at home. Maybe you can beat its current record of 121.5 miles per hour which was set there.

It’s technically the world’s fastest Class A motorhome. Guinness Book of World Records shows the fastest motorhome reaching 141 miles per hour. But it’s really just a long van, as least that’s what most RVers would likely say.

The RV was built to promote awareness about a severe neurological disease called Charcot Marie Tooth Disease or CMT.

The interior is ready for you to outfit any way you want. It is currently empty with aluminum panels and a chromoly roll cage. There are no interior fixtures/cabinets, beds, etc. The one exception is the cockpit, which is road-ready with custom hand-fabricated and powder-coated aluminum dash panels, RacePak gauges and a digital side and rear video monitor.

This one-of-a-kind RV wasn’t made for looks (although it’s mighty handsome with all its graphics), but for speed. So if that’s what you’re looking for in an RV, maybe this has your name written all over it. Check it out here and if it screams “buy me” at you, make an offer.

