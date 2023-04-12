Taking RV inventory: Does everything in our RV need to stay?

Each year before our summer travels begin, we start the process of taking RV inventory. We find ourselves asking, “What do we really need?” and “What don’t we need anymore?” We are snowbirds that have been pretty much in one spot all winter, so now it’s time to put stuff away, organize and decide what should go into the dumpster (or Goodwill) and what we really, really need.

With the cost of gas, it is a good time to take inventory, pack the RV, and dump the extra weight.

As usual, we have gathered stuff over the winter and somehow managed to collect even more items than last winter! Taking inventory and packing the RV is going to take a lot of shuffling to fit everything in. The e-bike, although wonderful, is especially cumbersome if I want to fold it to pack it in a storage bay. I should have been heeding my own advice and shed some RV pounds earlier.

Now that we have a house, I find I am a bit more careless in the get-rid-of-it department. I currently have the RV in a jumble and am carrying a lot back to the house. We have only used the pretty folding chairs that came with the dinette once… same with the indoor vacuum attachments. As far as clothes, I should just admit that I will never, ever, be a size two in this lifetime again—they should have gone straight to Goodwill and not to the back of the closet.

I am using this list so I can take inventory and get rid of stuff we don’t need. We have a lot more than this in the motorhome currently, but this gives me (and you) a good idea of what’s inside.

Taking RV inventory: The kitchen

Nested saucepans with removable handles. I really like this Magma nested set. They have held up for more than 10 years!

Large nonstick fry pan with lid.

Instant Pot. (If you have an Instant Pot, check out all these recipes.)

Glass 8×8 baking pan for convection oven and microwave.

A 9×13 aluminum baking pan fits the convection oven and is great for serving too.

Old-style metal percolator used for coffee and heating water. It also doubles as a flower vase.

A small cookie sheet fits the convection oven and doubles as a serving tray.

Wood tray to use for serving and for taking things in and out of the motorhome.

Cutting board.

Nested mixing bowls have multi-uses for serving, cooking and mixing.

Collapsible food storage containers to be used for food storage and reheating. I got this set at the big tent at Quartzsite several years ago and love them!

Corelle dinnerware is lightweight, durable and microwavable.

Paper plates.

Plastic drinking cups.

Four large ceramic soup mugs. I use these for coffee, soup, storing leftovers and reheating. I love these!

One very large plastic mug.

Two water bottles.

Two tall coffee mugs.

Plastic, cheap tableware from Walmart for eight. I hate running out of spoons!

Measuring cups, serving spoons, knives, knife sharpener and spatulas (I have way too many and need to cull).

Plastic storage bags/aluminum foil.

Closets/cabinets

Linens

Towels: his and hers. One set to wash and one to use.

Two lightweight guest towels and washcloths.

Two sets of sheets. One to wash and one to use.

Comforter.

Electric blanket.

Dish towels and a couple of hand towels (okay, I have too many of those too!).

Potholders.

Too many clothes!

I packed for hot, warm, cool and cold.

Jacket with removable lining, light fleece jacket.

Rain jacket.

Culled down to one stocking hat, two pairs of gloves, and three baseball caps each.

Wide-brimmed sun hat. I only need one, have two…

PJs/undies/socks. I have both lightweight and heavy.

T-shirts, shorts, capris, jeans and knit pants.

Funeral/wedding dress and suit.

Three better-than-T-shirts, shirts each.

Sneakers (old and new), sandals, slip-ons, house shoes, dress shoes.

Personal

Assorted soaps, shampoos, conditioner.

Combs, brushes.

CPAP machine and rechargeable batteries.

Jewelry.

The “office”

Pens, pencils, paper clips, Post-it ® , markers, notebook, inkjet paper.

, markers, notebook, inkjet paper. Small printer and extra ink.

Tablet, cell phone, notebook, computer.

Chargers.

File with current important papers. (Most have been scanned.)

Paper calendar for jotting down upcoming campgrounds and site numbers.

Paperbacks. Once we read them, we give them away.

Assorted birthday, thank you and get-well-soon cards.

Paper maps from AAA.

Atlas.

Binoculars.

Tools

Cordless drill.

Skill saw.

Caulk gun and caulk.

Assorted screwdrivers, hammers, pliers, and crescent wrenches.

Allen wrenches, socket set.

Assortment of screws, nails, washers.

Small air compressor.

Assorted RV maintenance items including silicone spray, gorilla glue and duct tape.

RV cleaning supplies.

Small car starter that doubles as phone and tablet charger.

Big Buddy propane heater.

Small carpet shampoo machine (I’m thinking that can stay home).

Hand-held stick vacuum.

Swiffer mop.

Over-sized squeegee.

RV lambs wool wash mitt.

Car wash rags.

Assorted bungee cords.

Awning pole.

Outside items

Four folding chairs.

Patio mat (downsized recently).

Two folding aluminum tables (one can be used for the grill).

22″ Blackstone grill.

Hiking sticks.

Plastic tablecloth.

Bungee cord clothesline with clothespins.

Tire covers.

Large floor mat by outside steps.

Storage bays

Small folding stool.

Fire extinguisher.

Winegard portable satellite dish and stand.

Wood and plastic blocks for leveling jacks.

Coax cable and connectors.

Water washers, hoses, repair.

Electrical items like connectors, small extension cords.

Extra parts container.

Small container with mouse and rat traps.

Large container with extension cords, timers, extra electrical connectors.

Water and sewer

Three sewer hoses: two long, one short.

Extra water hose.

Heated water hose.

Slinky support.

Water softener.

Clearsource water filter system.

Water filter heat blanket.

Extra sewer connector.

Flush extension.

It’s history…

Taking inventory and packing up the RV has taken more than a few days but I have found things we haven’t used or simply just don’t need. Last year I ditched the tents for the kids and sleeping bags too. Seems they were hesitant about sleeping outside with the snakes!

Here’s what I’ve gotten rid of so far:

Folding dining chairs for dinette.

Canopy tent.

Propane fire pit.

Huge plastic tote for firewood.

Too small and seldom-worn clothes.

Down jacket.

Upholstered folding outside recliner.

Folding chair.

Extra drill.

Leaf blower.

Cheese grater. (My skinned knuckle really won’t miss that!)

I urge you to make a list like this of everything you have in your RV. It may be time-consuming, but it helps to have something to look at while you’re reorganizing for summer or warm-weather travel.

