Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Does using ice cubes to unclog a black tank work?

By Dave Solberg
In this 3-minute video, RVtravel.com technical advisor Dave Solberg discusses whether using ice cubes to clean and unclog level sensors in an RV’s black tank really works.

You hear it often—empty your RV’s sewer (black) tank, add some water, then drop in a bunch of ice cubes. Then drive around so they bang against the sides of the tank, unclogging them and helping your level gauges function again. Does this really work or is this just a bit of fiction that is passed along but never tested?

Dave also offers some tips about cleaning a tank in more conventional ways, using products like Tank Blaster.

If you have any experience using ice cubes to clean your RV’s holding tank, good or bad, please leave a comment.

More from Dave.

Dave Solberg
Dave Solberghttp://www.rv-seminars.com/
Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club. He has been in the RV Industry since 1983 and conducts over 15 seminars at RV shows throughout the country.
