Wednesday, December 7, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeMaintenance & Repair
Maintenance & Repair

Talkin’ RV Tech Short : Can I keep my RV plugged in while not in use?

By Dustin Simpson
0
0
(0)

If you have questions, we have answers! Join us LIVE every Wednesday @ 4 p.m. PST (7 p.m. EST) for Talkin’ RV Tech (that’s today!), presented by RVtravel.com. Here is a sample from one of our recent shows where one of our viewers wanted to know if he could keep his RV plugged in while not in use.

We hope you join in on the conversation—we’d love to chat with you! Join us live this evening at 4 p.m. PST (7 p.m. EST) for Talkin’ RV Tech. You can join us on any of the YouTube or Facebook destinations linked below. We hope to see you there!

More from Dustin

Read more of Dustin’s articles here.

Dustin owns and operates California RV Specialists, an independent RV repair shop located in Lodi, CA. He thrives on sharing his knowledge and enthusiasm of RV repair and maintenance with his team, customers, and virtual friends.

Be sure to check out his YouTube channel where he shares what’s going on in the shop and the product offerings in the store. Dustin is also very active on Facebook. Join his group, RV Repairs and Tips – What’s in the shop!

Dustin proudly operates the business alongside his wife, Ashley; but the true pair that run the show are their Boston Terriers, Arvie and Hitch.

##RVDT2008

Did you enjoy this article?

Click on a star to rate it!

Average rating 0 / 5. Vote count: 0

No votes so far! Be the first to rate this post.

Previous article
Ask Dave: Does my LP tank need to be recertified?

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.