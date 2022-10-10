RV Quality: What RV manufacturers don’t want you to know

Talkin’ RV Tech with Dave and Dustin

Coming Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 4 p.m. Pacific Time (7 p.m. Eastern)

Most RVers buy their RV based on the “Bling” — what it looks like. “Oh, I just love the floor plan,” says the wife. “I love that it has a Cummins engine,” says the husband. And they talk about how they can manage the monthly payments if they just watch their other spending. “Let’s do it!” they say, very excited.

But wait: They are so in love with the idea of exploring the highways with a rolling comfy home on wheels, going where they want, when they want, that they don’t pay attention to a whole lot of details. Very bad! “Oh, we’ll camp by a mountain lake and I’ll fish and you can sit outside with your favorite book,” he says to her.

But here is some of what they have not even considered (which is the way many manufacturers want it, especially those of inexpensive RVs):

• If they are buying the RV in the summer, how do they know how the heater will work effectively in December?

• If it’s winter, will the single air conditioner do the job in July?

• How well are the kitchen cabinets constructed? Are they attached so poorly that they might fall down on an especially bumpy highway?

• How much closet space is there?

• How easy is it watch the TV? Will they get a stiff neck bending it to watch their favorite show?

• What’s the quality of the carpet? It can vary. The carpet in a cheap RV will wear out far faster than in a quality one.

• Where are the electric plugs? A manufacturer is required to put in a certain number of plugs per foot of an RV’s length: If they want to save money they can place them close to each other, saving significant money on wiring. They know most buyers won’t even pay attention.

• How well is the couch made? Will it fall apart in a couple of years? Same for the bed?

• Do you like the graphics on the outside? They likely don’t know that not all graphics are the same — cheap graphics look great at first, but fade or crack within a year or two. The others, which cost the RV manufacturer more, will last longer. Which are they getting?

• How loud is the water pump? Does it sound like a garbage disposal, or is it quiet (that costs a manufacturer more)?

• How well-insulated is the RV? Insulating costs money. The less a manufacturer uses, the more money it saves.

• How good is the foam in the dinette cushions? Will it soon compress and leave you sitting on the plywood base?

The list goes on. Dave Solberg and Dustin Simpson will discuss all the ways that RVs are different, both in appearance and function, while taking your questions live. A $40,000 RV and a $65,000 RV may look the same without a close inspection. Many RVers don’t look very close. They just fall in love, pick the cheaper model, pay and drive away.

