Grand Design RV to offer anti-lock braking system

MIDDLEBURY, Ind., October 10, 2022 – Grand Design RV has announced the launch of an anti-lock braking system (ABS) on select models, which Grand Design claims is a first in the North American RV Industry.

Currently, Grand Design’s Solitude, Reflection and Momentum are the only RVs on the

market with ABS. The new ABS package utilizes the CURT Axle Platform which features upgraded suspension, forward self-adjusting brakes and greaseable wet bolts as well as upgraded, heavy-duty hardware.

The ABS system with Curt axles has been thoroughly tested in wet, icy, and regular simulations, as well as in live icy conditions. All testing results have demonstrated increased braking performance for eligible RVs.

Customers are likely already familiar with ABS on their vehicles. Now, they can attain the same increased performance that ABS provides on their 2023 Solitude, Reflection or Momentum. In vehicles and RVs, ABS helps decrease stopping distance in various conditions. It can also prevent sway caused by braking suddenly while towing an RV, giving customers increased steering control.

“While ABS is not new technology, in our corner of the world it’s simply one of those forward-thinking offerings we felt compelled to provide our Grand Design Solitude, Reflection, and Momentum owners,” said Grand Design Solitude product manager Tommy Hall.