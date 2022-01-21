Tampa RV Show sets new first-day record

If the first day of the Florida RV SuperShow is any indication, outdoor shows are in for a big winter season.

Organizers reported that opening-day attendance at the 2022 Florida RV SuperShow in Tampa set a new record of more than 20,000.

“Perfect weather and a pent-up demand resulted in a record opening day crowd,” said Florida RV Trade Association Executive Director Dave Kelly. “We had a number of concessions run out of items due to the record attendance and the seminars were standing room only. If the weather holds through the weekend, we expect to see huge crowds for four more day.”

Kelly said the opening day of the show had a sense of “normalcy” that hasn’t been seen for the past two years.

“It feels like the old shows,” Kelly said. “A handful of people have masks on, the rest are out enjoying the show. Life as usual, and it is refreshing.”

Kelly said there were many “newbies” at the show eager to learn more about the RVing lifestyle. Many exhibitors said sales were strong compared to the past two years.

High points of the show so far were the unveiling of e-RV concept vehicles by both Winnebago and Thor Industries. Manufacturer nuCamp was also finally able to show off its much-anticipated prototype Barefoot trailer.

The Florida RV SuperShow runs through Sunday at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa.

