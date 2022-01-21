Ford recalls many F-series trucks for fuel leak issue

Ford Motor Company is recalling certain 2021 Super Duty F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550, F-600, and Medium Duty F-650 and F-750 trucks equipped with 6.7L diesel engines.

A small void may be present in the top-center of the vehicle’s under-hood secondary fuel filter cap, which may progress to a pinhole over time, allowing fuel to leak from the top of the secondary fuel filter. The potential number of trucks affected is 19,697.

A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source can increase the risk of a fire or injury.

Remedy

Dealers will replace the primary and secondary fuel filters, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed February 21, 2022. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 22S01.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

