Telltale signs full-time RVing is not for you

By Liz Wilcox

How do you know if full-time RVing is not for you? Well, here are a few examples…

• You think pulling the tanks is an event at the Strongman Competition.

Pulling the tanks, or the literal pulling of a lever to release the poo and dirty dish water to the great sewage beyond, is an all-too-real fact of RV life. The only strong muscle you need to get this dirty job done? The iron stomach.

• You really don’t know why all campgrounds have to be surrounded by some type of nature.

Umm, because you’re camping, no?

Sure, glamping looks AMAZING on Pinterest, but you can’t park your renovated ’65 canned ham in a swanky luxury apartment. Unless you want to keep it in your backyard as a conversation piece, it’s gonna get a little dirty. Even the beach has sand and seagull droppings, ya feel me?

• You believe life should be predictable and creativity is for starving artists.

Would people think you had died if you didn’t show up to work on time? Do dreams whittle like daffodils in the desert sun when you enter the room? If you answered yes to these two questions, you might want to cancel your plans to visit the RV dealership this weekend.

• The only adventure you crave is the value menu at Taco Bell.

Not saying that’s not an adventure. I’m just saying it’s probably not enough to leave home for the open road.

• You believe marriage is a competition and your spouse should just forfeit the game to you already.

Unless you are single and ready to mingle, chances are your spouse/partner is along for the ride with you. Getting along with the other person is absolutely essential to success as an RVer. Living in a small space with the love of your life requires a higher level of commitment. You really have to work together. Check out my article here on tips on getting along in a tiny space.

• You suffer greatly from arachnophobia and ask God daily why insects exist.

Spiders and bugs are just a fact of life in the RV. Better arm yourself with some spray and some cajones, Bucko.

• You cannot stand for it to be that hot/cold.

My husband likes it cold. I like it warm. The RV likes it 2 degrees below hell in the summer and fancies itself a polar bear sanctuary in the winter. We all sort of just meet in the middle.

Be willing to meet in the middle, spend money on fans, redo the slide’s seals, and get extra heaters/AC units. Just sayin’.

