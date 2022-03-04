New Radar all-terrain tires aimed at SUVs and light trucks

Radar Tires announced the launch of its next generation all-terrain RENEGADE A/T PRO tires, which are specifically designed for SUV and light truck use off- and on-road. The tire offers a 50,000 Mile Treadwear Warranty and a road hazard warranty for all sizes and a UTQG rating of 540 A A – 540 A B.

The all-new RENEGADE A/T PRO range will be initially available for order in 17 sizes covering various fitments ranging from 17″ to 22″ rim diameters and up to an F-load range. An additional 21 sizes are slated for release in Q2 & Q3 of 2022. Some of the key fitments include the Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra, Ford F-150, Toyota Tacoma and Dodge RAM 1500.

The tires utilize a special silica based tread compound that offers outstanding cut and chip resistance along with the all-new innovative “M-sipe”, designed for Maximum grip in all conditions. Each tire features a Rattlesnake inspired dual sidewall design.

The range is specifically developed for the U.S. replacement tire market and adds to the portfolio of the RENEGADE® product lines in the Radar family: the RENEGADE R/T, RENEGADE R7 M/T and launching in Q3 of 2022 the RENEGADE X.

Radar Tires is a design-driven brand that offers safety, performance and sustainability for all. The brand’s mission is to make premium vehicle ownership accessible to all, by offering tires with a unique combination of technology and sustainability, designed and engineered without compromise.

SOURCE: Radar Tire news release

##RVT1042b