Friday, March 4, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeNews
News

Video: Fire victims fight city to live in RVs on their property

By RV Travel
0

On top of losing everything in Colorado’s Marshall Fire in the final days of 2021, a family in Superior now has to fight with the city over living on their property in two RVs. The Kupfner family has lived in Old Town Superior for generations dating back to the area’s mining days.

They had lived with their dogs in a hotel for weeks after the fire burned down their home, but knew it wouldn’t be a long-term solution. So the family bought two fifth wheel trailers which they brought to their property. Elizabeth Kupfner and her roommate live in one. Her mother and father live in the other.

Last Sunday, the family received three violations for parking their RVs in an unpermitted spot. They were told they would have seven days to move them elsewhere. The deadline to move was later extended while the city discussed the issue.

Watch the video to see the complete story as reported by Denver’s NBC TV affiliate.

##RVT1042b

Previous articleRV Daily Tips. Friday, March 4, 2022

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.