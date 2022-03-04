Video: Fire victims fight city to live in RVs on their property

On top of losing everything in Colorado’s Marshall Fire in the final days of 2021, a family in Superior now has to fight with the city over living on their property in two RVs. The Kupfner family has lived in Old Town Superior for generations dating back to the area’s mining days.

They had lived with their dogs in a hotel for weeks after the fire burned down their home, but knew it wouldn’t be a long-term solution. So the family bought two fifth wheel trailers which they brought to their property. Elizabeth Kupfner and her roommate live in one. Her mother and father live in the other.

Last Sunday, the family received three violations for parking their RVs in an unpermitted spot. They were told they would have seven days to move them elsewhere. The deadline to move was later extended while the city discussed the issue.

