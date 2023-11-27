Texas State Parks activities kick in for the holiday season

Officials with the Lone Star State want folks to get in the holiday mood. To that end, Texas State Parks activities for December include themed guided walks, crafting events, educational opportunities and more. Here’s a rundown, based on an official media release.

Something’s fishy at Sea Center Texas

Join them from 1-3 p.m. December 2 at Sea Center Texas for an underwater holiday spectacular at the Christmas with the Fishes event. Sandy Claus and his aquatic elves will dive and decorate the Gulf Tank while Mrs. Claus reads a fishy Christmas story. Santa will be available to answer all your aquatic-related questions straight from the tank. Participants can write their letters to Santa, play Christmas games and receive a Christmas craft if they bring a canned good to donate.

Crafty at Caddo Lake

Bring your holiday spirit and creative side from 1-3 p.m. December 9 to Caddo Lake State Park for A Crafty Caddo Christmas. Join park staff as they deck the halls, sip hot chocolate, snack on cookies and make ornaments. All supplies will be provided.

Deer me

They may not have Santa’s reindeer in their parks, but they have plenty of their relatives. All ages are welcome to join rangers from 2-3 p.m. December 9 at Ray Roberts Lake State Park to learn about the deer that call Texas parks home.

Camp free if you decorate at Goose Island

Experience the holidays on the coast during Christmas in the Park from 5:30-8:30 p.m. December 9 at Goose Island State Park. Visitors are invited to enjoy a free drive through the live oak forest to see campsites decorated in lights and join park staff at Santa’s Village for holiday crafts, games, hot chocolate around the campfire and more. Campers who agree to decorate their campsite will have their fees waived from December 8-9.

Christmas with cowboys – Copper Breaks

Whether you just got off a cattle drive or climbed out of a vehicle, you’re invited to sit back and relax with the folks at Copper Breaks for Cowboy Christmas Music and Poetry. Bring your best singing voice from 6-7 p.m. December 9 to Copper Breaks State Park to join in the festivities.

Taffy pull at Lockhart

Learn how to make a sweet holiday treat from 1-2 p.m. December 16 at the Lockhart State Park Taffy Pull. Join them as they get their hands messy and learn how to make taffy. You can eat it as soon as it cools down or save it to give away to a loved one. All ages are welcome.

Christmas according to Mexican tradition – Fort Leaton

Experience the holiday traditions of the borderlands at the annual Posada from 6-8 p.m. December 16 at Fort Leaton State Historic Site. Posada means “inn” or “shelter” in Spanish. This traditional Mexican Christmas tradition tells the story of Mary and Joseph’s journey to Bethlehem through skits and songs. Following the procession through thousands of luminaries, there will be traditional holiday drinks, snacks, piñatas and mariachi. Participants can wander the halls of the candle-lit fort on their own or take a guided tour.

54th Annual Tree Lighting

Enjoy the 54th Annual Tree Lighting, a tradition started by President and Mrs. Johnson, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. December 17 at Lyndon B. Johnson State Park & Historic Site. Listen to carolers, view the live nativity, visit Santa Claus, partake in holiday refreshments and take in the spectacular tree. Then journey back in time and visit the Sauer-Beckmann Farm at dusk. The ambiance created by the lantern-lit path, the real Christmas Tree in the parlor, and the live music transports you back to what an authentic Texas-German Christmas was like at the turn of the century.

Texas State Parks activities reminders

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) highly encourages anyone planning a trip to a Texas State Park to reserve their day pass in advance since some parks are expected to reach their capacity limit. Reserve day passes online or over the phone by calling (512) 389-8900.

For more information about all holiday activities at Texas State Parks and TPWD sites, visit the TPWD calendar page on the web.

