Rosalynn Carter’s burial to be at Jimmy Carter National Historical Park

The former first lady of the United States, Rosalynn Carter, will be laid to rest on Wednesday, November 29. Rosalynn Carter’s burial will be at the Carter Home and Garden, part of Jimmy Carter National Historical Park. Rosalynn Carter’s funeral will be held separately.

Rosalynn Carter’s burial closed; what the public may attend

At 12:30 p.m. on November 29, following a funeral service at Maranatha Baptist Church, the first lady’s casket will travel to the Carter Home and Garden, where interment will take place. The funeral procession will travel via Buena Vista Road, North Bond Street and U.S. Route 280. The public is invited to view the procession; however, the funeral service and interment ceremony will be closed to public viewing.

Jimmy Carter National Historical Park purpose

Jimmy Carter National Historical Park interprets President Carter’s life and presidency in relation to Plains, Georgia. It preserves the resources associated with that story. The park includes: President Carter’s boyhood farm and home, the high school that President and Mrs. Carter attended, the Carter Home Garden (closed to the public), and the railroad depot that served as the headquarters for his presidential campaign.

Visitors to Plains for the Rosalynn Carter funeral procession are invited to visit the Plains High School Museum and Visitor Center. There they can learn more about Rosalynn Carter’s influence over the modern role of the first lady. This includes the impact she and President Carter had on the global community.

A full schedule of events celebrating the life of Mrs. Carter will be posted on the National Park Service website.

