Wildflowers bloom across Texas

Texas wildflowers (Texas Highways/Don Allen)

During this time of COVID-19 crisis, if you are a Snowbird needing to travel through several states to get home, check the Centers for Disease Control’s advice on ‘Coronavirus and Travel in the United States.’

If you are able to travel and your route home takes you through the Hill Country of Texas, one small upside during these challenging times is that now is the peak of spring wildflower season. With more than 5,000 species of native flowering plants, the Lone Star State is known for its breathtaking spring (now through June). Autumn wildflowers bloom September through November.

Gardens (Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center)

Lady Bird Johnson, a former First Lady and pioneering environmentalist, believed in the beauty and power of healthy landscapes to transform lives. The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, a research unit of the University of Texas at Austin. The Center is devoted to the preservation and use of native plants. During the COVID-19 crisis, the Center is scheduled to be closed now through May 1. Check the website for the most current information.

The “Wildflower Center’s 284 acres are a mix of cultivated gardens, an arboretum, managed natural areas and wildlands. The sustainable gardens display many of the 650 species of native plants growing throughout the Center.”

“Even in the poorest neighborhoods you can find a geranium in a coffee can, a window box set against the scaling side of a tenement, a border of roses struggling to live in a tiny patch of open ground. Where flowers bloom, so does hope.” — Lady Bird Johnson.

When you can go:

University of Texas Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

4801 La Crosse Ave., Austin, TX 78739

512.232.0100

When Open Hours are Daily: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Admission: Adults – $12, $10 Seniors (65+), Youth – $6

Wildflower Café is open daily from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Bluebonnets (FredericksburgTexasOnline)

Additional resources

Four scenic drives around the Hill Country and Fredericksburg that will take your breath away.”

Texas Highways magazine and online site are incredible resources on “Everything you need to know about Texas Wildflower Season.”

— Julianne G. Crane,

To read more RV lifestyle articles go to RVWheelLife.com

##RVT942