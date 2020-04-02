Winnebago extends expiration date on some RV warranties

Based on a press release

FOREST CITY, IOWA, April 2, 2020 – Winnebago announced today it will provide goodwill repairs and replacement parts for 60 days beyond the expiration of the company’s current New Vehicle Limited Warranty for those owners whose warranty expires during the months of April and May 2020. This applies to the brand’s lineup of motorhome and towable products.

The goodwill repairs and replacement parts will cover the same items that would have been covered under the Winnebago New Vehicle Limited Warranty.

“This is part of our efforts to mitigate any repairs that were impacted as a result of the COVID-19 crisis,” said Brian Hazelton, Vice President and General Manager, Winnebago Motorhome Business. “Winnebago’s priority is the health and well-being of our customers, employees and the communities we serve.”

“Our goal is to provide added assurance to owners and dealers, that Winnebago product repairs, covered under the New Vehicle Limited Warranty will not be affected due to dealer availability or necessary travel constraints,” said Scott Degnan Vice President, Winnebago Towables Business.

“Winnebago continues to provide parts and technical support to dealers and customers as operations are adjusted based on local, regional and national developments regarding COVID-19. Because of the rapidly changing situation, we are strongly recommending to Winnebago owners that they call prior to all dealer visits.”