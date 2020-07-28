Thor motorhome recall: RV battery issue could cause fire

Remedy TMC will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the routing of the battery cable. If needed the cable will be re-routed and properly secured, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 20, 2020. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000197.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

* * *

While you may not own one of these RVs, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them.

