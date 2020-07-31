Thor recalls 2,009 motorhomes: Wrong converter breaker installed, fire hazard

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling more than model year 2017-2021 Freedom Elite motorhomes. A 100 amp converter breaker was incorrectly installed at the battery tray when a 70 amp breaker is required, possibly resulting in the wiring connected to the breaker overheating.
Overheated wires can increase the risk of a fire.
Remedy
TMC will notify owners, and dealers will replace the converter breaker with one of the correct amperage if needed, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 22, 2020. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000199.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).
* * *
While you may not own one of these RVs, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them. RVtravel.com posts recall notices like this as they are issued. Read all recent ones by clicking here.
