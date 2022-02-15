Tiffin motorhomes recalled for improper install that could cause fire

Tiffin Motorhomes, Inc. (Tiffin) is recalling certain 2018-2022 Allegro and Allegro Breeze motorhomes. The buss bar may be improperly secured, which can cause electrical components in the DC Distribution Panel to overheat. Overheated electrical components can melt and increase the risk of a fire.

As many as 2,914 RVs may be involved in this recall.

Remedy

Dealers will replace the buss bar with a cable, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 8, 2022. Owners may contact Tiffin customer service at 1-256-356-0261. Tiffin’s number for this recall is TIF-120.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).