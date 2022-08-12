Tiffin motorhomes recalled for overheating fuse that could cause engine to stall

Tiffin Motorhomes, Inc. (Tiffin) is recalling certain 2022 Zephyr, 2022-2023 Phaeton, Allegro Breeze and Allegro Bus motorhomes equipped with a Powerglide chassis. The chassis fuse can overheat while the motorhome is in motion, possibly causing the dash display to go blank and the engine to stall.

An engine that shuts down unexpectedly increases the risk of a crash, which could lead to injury. As many as 315 RVs may be included in this recall.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect and replace the defective fuse, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 4. Owners may contact Tiffin’s customer service at 1-256-356-8661. Tiffin’s number for this recall is TIF-126.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

#RVT1065b