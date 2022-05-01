Tiffin motorhomes recalled: Slide out could extend when moving

Tiffin Motorhomes, Inc. (Tiffin) is recalling certain 2021-2022 Allegro motorhomes. The slide-room may extend out 6 to 8 inches while parked or possibly while moving, due to defective seals in the hydraulic cylinders.

A slide-room that were to extend unintentionally during transit can increase the risk of a crash and injury.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect and replace the hydraulic cylinders, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed June 20, 2022. Owners may contact Tiffin customer service at 1-256-356-8661. Tiffin’s number for this recall is TIF-122.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

##RVT1050b