Monday, June 12, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeNews
NewsRV Recalls

Tiffin motorhomes recalled for chassis power issue

By RV Travel
0

Tiffin Motorhomes, Inc. (Tiffin) is recalling certain 2022-2023 Phaeton, Allegro Bus and Zephyr motorhomes. A fuse will trip during an a/c compressor failure, causing a loss of power to the chassis.

Loss of power to the chassis can cause an engine stall, increasing the risk of a crash which could lead to injury or death. As many as 450 Tiffin motorhomes may be involved in this recall.

Remedy
Dealers will inspect the chassis controller, and install a harness and inline fuse as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed August 4, 2023. Owners may contact Tiffin customer service at 1-256-356-8661. Tiffin’s number for this recall is TIF-131.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

Previous article
RV Daily Tips. Monday, June 12, 2023

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE