Tiffin motorhomes recalled for chassis power issue

Tiffin Motorhomes, Inc. (Tiffin) is recalling certain 2022-2023 Phaeton, Allegro Bus and Zephyr motorhomes. A fuse will trip during an a/c compressor failure, causing a loss of power to the chassis.

Loss of power to the chassis can cause an engine stall, increasing the risk of a crash which could lead to injury or death. As many as 450 Tiffin motorhomes may be involved in this recall.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect the chassis controller, and install a harness and inline fuse as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed August 4, 2023. Owners may contact Tiffin customer service at 1-256-356-8661. Tiffin’s number for this recall is TIF-131.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.