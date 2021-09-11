Saturday, September 11, 2021
RV Recalls

Tiffin RV recall: Some seat belts installed incorrectly

By RV Travel
Tiffin Motorhomes, Inc. (Tiffin) is recalling certain 2018-2022 Allegro Breeze, Allegro Red, Allegro, Allegro Bus, Phaeton, and 2018-2021 Zephyr recreational vehicles. The sofa seat belts may not have been installed correctly, which could result in unsecured passengers. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 210, “Seat Belt Assembly Anchorages.” The potential number of motorhomes affected is 10,409.

Unsecured passengers have an increased risk of injury in the event of a crash.

Remedy
Dealers will inspect and repair the seat belts as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 31, 2021. Owners may contact Tiffin customer service at 1-256-356-8661. Tiffin’s number for this recall is TIF-118.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT1017b

