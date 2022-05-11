Tiffin recalls some Cahaba motorhomes for fire danger

Tiffin Motorhomes, Inc. (Tiffin) is recalling certain 2021-2022 Tiffin Cahaba motorhomes. The wiring for the 110-volt electrical system may have been installed improperly, resulting in unsecured wiring. As many as 243 RVs may be affected by this recall.

Unsecured wiring increases the risk of a fire or injury.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect and tighten the wiring, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 1, 2022. Owners may contact Tiffin customer service at 1-256-356-8661. Tiffin’s number for this recall is TIF-123.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

##RVT1052b