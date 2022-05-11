Jayco recalls some motorhomes. Storage compartment could melt

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2020-2022 Jayco Precept motorhomes. The heat shield beneath the RV’s storage compartment may not be long enough, which could allow the heat from the exhaust system to melt the storage compartment.

A storage compartment that melts can increase the risk of a fire, which can lead to injury or worse to the occupants of the motorhome or to others.

Remedy

Dealers will extend the heat shield free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 1, 2022. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-283-8267 to learn more.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

