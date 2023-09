Tiffin Motorhomes, Inc. (Tiffin) is recalling certain 2016-2024 Allegro Bus and 2017-2024 Zephyr motorhomes. The 240-volt induction cooktop may not be grounded, which could create an electrical shock hazard if the wires were to short-circuit. An electrical shock can increase the risk of an accident and injury. As many as 1,188 RVs may be affected by this recall.

Remedy

Dealers will install a ground for the metal junction box, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed November 17, 2023. Owners may contact Tiffin customer service at 1-256-356-8661. Tiffin’s number for this recall is TIF-133. Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov. ##RVT1124b