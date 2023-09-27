Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Do you have dreams about falling?

By Chuck Woodbury
Do you have dreams of falling, like falling off a cliff or falling from a high building?

Gail had a dream once where she was driving her car, going fast, and the road ahead led up over a hill. But when she got to the top of the hill, the road suddenly ended and she and the car went flying into the air, to presumably fall to the earth far below.

I had many such “falling” dreams as a child, but as she and I talked about her dream the other night, I realized that I had not had a falling dream for years, at least one I can remember. I believe back when I had such dreams that I would always wake up before I hit the ground, thankful “it was only a dream.”

It seems to me that I read years ago that falling dreams had something do with having unresolved problems. Something like that.

What about you? Do you have dreams about falling? Did you ever? Please leave a comment.

Chuck Woodbury
I'm the founder and publisher of RVtravel.com. I've been a writer and publisher for most of my adult life, and spent a total of at least a half-dozen years of that time traveling the USA and Canada in a motorhome.
